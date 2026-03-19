Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron reverse park a refueling truck during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2026. Training scenarios challenged Airmen to sustain flight operations under simulated wartime conditions while maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)