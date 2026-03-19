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    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield [Image 6 of 11]

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    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron reverse park a refueling truck during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2026. Training scenarios challenged Airmen to sustain flight operations under simulated wartime conditions while maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 00:14
    Photo ID: 9578488
    VIRIN: 260311-F-SA893-1233
    Resolution: 5688x3199
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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    TAGS

    USAF
    readiness
    51st FW
    ACE
    FreedomShield26
    FS26

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