Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Russell, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon avionics craftsman, performs maintenance on an F-16 during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. Training events like Freedom Shield allow U.S. and Republic of Korea forces to strengthen interoperability while preparing for real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)