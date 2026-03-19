U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Russell, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon avionics craftsman, performs maintenance on an F-16 during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. Training events like Freedom Shield allow U.S. and Republic of Korea forces to strengthen interoperability while preparing for real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9578485
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-SA893-1055
|Resolution:
|5183x2915
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
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