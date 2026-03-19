U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing conduct a final inspection with base organizations before leaving to participate in exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 6, 2026. The personnel deployment function line ensures members are ready to depart Osan to begin the Agile Combat Employment movement at Kunsan AB, ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9578483
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-SA893-1001
|Resolution:
|5929x3335
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
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