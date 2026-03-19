Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing conduct a final inspection with base organizations before leaving to participate in exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 6, 2026. The personnel deployment function line ensures members are ready to depart Osan to begin the Agile Combat Employment movement at Kunsan AB, ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)