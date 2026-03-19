Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, instructs an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2026. The exercise tested the ability of Osan Airmen to rapidly generate combat airpower while operating away from their primary installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)