A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, instructs an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2026. The exercise tested the ability of Osan Airmen to rapidly generate combat airpower while operating away from their primary installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9578486
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-SA893-1002
|Resolution:
|5857x3295
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
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