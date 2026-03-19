Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Russell, left, and Staff Sgt. John Gegato, both 36th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 avionics craftsmen, perform maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. The training strengthened coordination between installations while ensuring Airmen can rapidly reposition and continue generating sorties during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)