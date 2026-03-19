Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, installs a missile during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2026. Maintainers and pilots worked together to launch and recover aircraft while operating in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during simulated wartime scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)