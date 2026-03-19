U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, installs a missile during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2026. Maintainers and pilots worked together to launch and recover aircraft while operating in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during simulated wartime scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9578490
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-SA893-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
No keywords found.