U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons prepare for takeoff during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2026. Airmen practiced generating sorties from a dispersed location to ensure combat airpower can be sustained during potential conflict scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9578487
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-SA893-1083
|Resolution:
|5502x3095
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
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