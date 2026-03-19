Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons prepare for takeoff during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2026. Airmen practiced generating sorties from a dispersed location to ensure combat airpower can be sustained during potential conflict scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)