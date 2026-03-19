Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devin Tigner, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, changes a tire during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2026. Training during Freedom Shield tested the 51st Fighter Wing’s ability to disperse aircraft, personnel, and equipment to alternate locations while maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)