Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

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Indiana National Guard Sgt. Clark Fehrenbacher, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment, completes the three-repetition maximum deadlift during the Army Fitness Test portion of the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 14, 2026. The event measures a soldier's lower body strength and is one of five events used to assess overall physical readiness. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)