Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

Indiana National Guard Sgt. Clark Fehrenbacher, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment, completes the three-repetition maximum deadlift during the Army Fitness Test portion of the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 14, 2026. The event measures a soldier's lower body strength and is one of five events used to assess overall physical readiness. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9567444
|VIRIN:
|260314-D-A3592-3067
|Resolution:
|2304x1536
|Size:
|795.73 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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