Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

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Indiana National Guard Sgt. Tanner Hollen, assigned to the 138th Regional Training Institute, fires an M9 pistol during the weapons qualification event at the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 14, 2026. The annual competition brings the state’s best soldiers and noncommissioned officers to compete in a series of warrior skill challenges. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)