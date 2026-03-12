Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

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Indiana National Guard Sgt. James McClerkin, assigned to the 238th General Support Aviation Battalion, 38th Combat Aviation Brigade assembles an M4 Carbine and M9 pistol during a mystery event at the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 13, 2026. The event challenges soldiers to assemble their weapons in a darkened environment, testing familiarity with standard issue equipment and attention to detail. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)