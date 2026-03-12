Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

Indiana National Guard Sgt. James McClerkin, assigned to the 238th General Support Aviation Battalion, 38th Combat Aviation Brigade assembles an M4 Carbine and M9 pistol during a mystery event at the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 13, 2026. The event challenges soldiers to assemble their weapons in a darkened environment, testing familiarity with standard issue equipment and attention to detail. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9567431
|VIRIN:
|260313-D-A3592-1802
|Resolution:
|1280x1024
|Size:
|213.42 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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