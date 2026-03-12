Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

Indiana National Guard Spc. Matthan McGriff, assigned to the 38th Infantry Division, completes the final event, the appearance board, during the Best Warrior competition at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 15, 2026. The event evaluates competitors military bearing, knowledge and professionalism in front of board leaders. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9567437
|VIRIN:
|260315-D-A3592-7759
|Resolution:
|2072x1382
|Size:
|677.7 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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