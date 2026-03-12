Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

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Indiana National Guard Sgt. William Warner, with the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment, maneuvers an obstacle during the confidence course portion of the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 13, 2026. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state's best warriors compete in various warrior skill challenges. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)