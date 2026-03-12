Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

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Indiana National Guard Sgt. Ruby Starrett, assigned to the 381st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, completes an obstacle during the confidence course portion of the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 13, 2026. The annual competition brings the state's best soldiers and noncommissioned officers to compete in a series of warrior skill challenges. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)