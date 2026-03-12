Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

Indiana National Guard Spc. Caleb Chambers and Sgt. Brendan Bartlett pose for a picture during an awards ceremony during the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 15, 2026. Chambers and Bartlett were the top performers for the junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the competition. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9567432
|VIRIN:
|260315-D-A3592-8695
|Resolution:
|853x1280
|Size:
|367.84 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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