Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Indiana National Guard soldier fires an M4 carbine during the weapons qualification event at the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 14, 2026. The annual competition brings the state’s best soldiers and noncommissioned officers to compete in a series of warrior skill challenges. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)