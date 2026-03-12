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    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 14]

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    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Indiana National Guard Sgt. James McClerkin, assigned to the 238th General Support Aviation Battalion, 38th Combat Aviation Brigade, maneuvers an obstacle during the confidence course portion of the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 13, 2026. The annual competition brings the state's best soldiers and noncommissioned officers to compete in a series of warrior skill challenges. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9567436
    VIRIN: 260313-D-A3592-8227
    Resolution: 2304x1536
    Size: 816.82 KB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition
    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition
    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition
    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition
    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition
    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition
    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition
    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition
    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition
    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition
    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition
    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition
    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition
    Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

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