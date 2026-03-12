Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

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Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, adjutant general, speaks at the Best Warrior Competition award ceremony at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, Sunday, March 15, 2026. The annual competition brings the state’s best soldiers and noncommissioned officers to compete in a series of warrior skill challenges. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)