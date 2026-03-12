Hoosier Guardsmen participate in state Best Warrior Competition

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Indiana National Guard Spc. Kurtis Oke, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment, warms up for the Army Fitness Test portion of the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 14, 2026. The annual competition brings the state’s best soldiers and noncommissioned officers to compete in a series of warrior skill challenges. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)