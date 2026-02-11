25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Staff Sgt. John Hubbard, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Defender, participates in a ruck march hosted by the U.S. Army 25th Strategic Signal Battalion at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. The ruck reinforced resilience and camaraderie among service members supporting the legacy of the battalion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)