25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck

A U.S. Airman walks during a ruck organized by the U.S. Army 25th Strategic Signal Battalion at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. The physically demanding event emphasized endurance, unity, and the enduring spirit of the battalion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)