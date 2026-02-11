(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck [Image 8 of 12]

    25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. service members move through the established course during a ruck march organized by the U.S. Army 25th Strategic Signal Battalion at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. The ruck served as a demonstration to the battalion’s commitment to resilience and mission focus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 03:14
    Photo ID: 9518926
    VIRIN: 260203-F-AO111-1634
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

