25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck

U.S. service members take part in a 25K ruck march hosted by the U.S. Army 25th Strategic Signal Battalion at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. The event honored the battalion’s legacy and commitment to maintaining critical communication networks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)