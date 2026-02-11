25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members take part in a 25K ruck march hosted by the U.S. Army 25th Strategic Signal Battalion at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. The event emphasized, endurance, unity and enduring spirit of the battalion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)