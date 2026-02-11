25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jonathan Spangler, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing installation deployment officer, celebrates finishing a ruck march organized by the U.S. Army 25th Strategic Signal Battalion at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. Participants completed the event in support of unit cohesion and esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)