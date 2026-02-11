U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jonathan Spangler, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing installation deployment officer, celebrates finishing a ruck march organized by the U.S. Army 25th Strategic Signal Battalion at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. Participants completed the event in support of unit cohesion and esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 03:14
|Photo ID:
|9518927
|VIRIN:
|260203-F-AO111-1670
|Resolution:
|4454x3563
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.