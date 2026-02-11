25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members carry rucksacks while participating in a ruck organized by the U.S. Army 25th Strategic Signal Battalion at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. The ruck tested physical endurance while reinforcing cohesion and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)