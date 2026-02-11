25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Matthew Gaidica, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron operations engineering flight chief, runs during a 25K ruck organized by the U.S. Army 25th Strategic Signal Battalion at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. The ruck commemorated the battalion’s heritage while reinforcing the resilience required to maintain mission-critical communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)