25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck

U.S. Army Sgt. Madeline Villanueva, Joint Support Operations Center, runs during a 25-kilometer ruck march hosted by the 25th SSB at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. The ruck commemorated 61 years of the battalion’s dedication to service and operational excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)