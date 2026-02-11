U.S. Army Sgt. Madeline Villanueva, Joint Support Operations Center, runs during a 25-kilometer ruck march hosted by the 25th SSB at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. The ruck commemorated 61 years of the battalion’s dedication to service and operational excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 03:14
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.