25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck

U.S. service members move through a ruck march hosted by the U.S. Army 25th Strategic Signal Battalion at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. The march served as an esprit de corps event for U.S. service members and coalition partners to commemorate the 25th SSB who provide signal support and maintain communication infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)