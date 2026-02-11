A U.S. Air Force service member and coalition service member push forward during a ruck march organized by the U.S. Army 25th Strategic Signal Battalion at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. Participants carried 25-pound loads over 25 kilometers to commemorate the 25th SSB’s birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 03:14
|Photo ID:
|9518928
|VIRIN:
|260203-F-AO111-1709
|Resolution:
|3667x2934
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.