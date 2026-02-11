25th Strategic Signal Battalion conducts commemorative ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force service member and coalition service member push forward during a ruck march organized by the U.S. Army 25th Strategic Signal Battalion at a base in the Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2026. Participants carried 25-pound loads over 25 kilometers to commemorate the 25th SSB’s birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)