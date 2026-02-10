(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program [Image 14 of 14]

    JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexis Walker, 611th Civil Engineer Squadron operations manager, watches the instructor use a radio during the land mobile radio training in the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. The training reinforces clear, disciplined communication to support command and control during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 20:51
    Photo ID: 9516796
    VIRIN: 260206-F-DL909-1603
    Resolution: 4978x3312
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Force
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Mission Ready Airman
    PACAF
    Alaska

