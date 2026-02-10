U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexis Walker, 611th Civil Engineer Squadron operations manager, watches the instructor use a radio during the land mobile radio training in the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. The training reinforces clear, disciplined communication to support command and control during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program
