JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ross Gearhart, center, 673d Security Forces Squadron senior combatives instructor, teaches a course during the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. As the first program of its kind within Pacific Air Forces, MRA training reinforces warfighting skills for junior enlisted, NCO and Senior NCO students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)