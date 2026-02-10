(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program [Image 8 of 14]

    JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Senior Airman Connor Roell, 673d Security Forces Squadron response force member, operates a law enforcement virtual reality training simulator during the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. The training simulator allows users to practice use-of-force in virtual reality. The MRA training is the first in Pacific Air Forces, allowing foundation course students to refresh their knowledge of warfighting skills, such as combatives, land navigation, use-of-force and land mobile radio systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)

    This work, JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program

    Pacific Air Force
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Mission Ready Airman
    PACAF
    Alaska

