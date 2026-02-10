JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airman uses a compass during the land navigation course in the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at JBER, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. Land navigation training strengthens students’ ability to operate independently and orient themselves in unfamiliar environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)