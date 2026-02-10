A Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airman assesses photos in order to give a Size, Activity, Location, Unit, Time, Equipment report during the land mobile radio training of the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at JBER, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. The training reinforces clear, disciplined communication to support command and control during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 20:51
|Photo ID:
|9516795
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-DL909-1542
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program
