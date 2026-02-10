JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airman assesses photos in order to give a Size, Activity, Location, Unit, Time, Equipment report during the land mobile radio training of the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at JBER, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. The training reinforces clear, disciplined communication to support command and control during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)