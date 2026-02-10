JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexis Walker, 611th Civil Engineer Squadron operations manager, uses a map during the land navigation training of the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. Land navigation exercises prepare Airmen to maintain mission effectiveness when GPS or communications are limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)