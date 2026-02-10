U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexis Walker, 611th Civil Engineer Squadron operations manager, uses a map during the land navigation training of the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. Land navigation exercises prepare Airmen to maintain mission effectiveness when GPS or communications are limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 20:50
|Photo ID:
|9516793
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-DL909-1377
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program
No keywords found.