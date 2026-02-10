JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airman uses a radio during the land mobile radio training in the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at JBER, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. Students practice proper radio procedures to ensure reliable communication in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)