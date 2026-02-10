JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airmen practice striking during a combatives class in the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at JBER, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. The MRA training marks the first in Pacific Air Forces, giving foundation course students hands-on refreshers of core warfighting skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)