JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airmen practice striking during a combatives class in the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at JBER, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. The MRA training is the first in Pacific Air Forces, allowing foundation course students to refresh their knowledge of warfighting skills, such as combatives, land navigation, use-of-force and land mobile radio systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)