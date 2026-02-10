JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Castillo, 773d Civil Engineer Squadron contract officer’s representative, practices striking during a combatives class in the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. The MRA training is the first in Pacific Air Forces, allowing foundation course students to refresh their knowledge of warfighting skills, such as combatives, land navigation, use-of-force and land mobile radio systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
