JBER debuts a PACAF-first Mission Ready Airman program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Vincent Ruiz, 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of heavy equipment, practices in a law enforcement virtual reality training simulator during the Mission Ready Airman training portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. The training simulator allows users to practice use-of-force in virtual reality. The MRA training is the first in Pacific Air Forces, allowing foundation course students to refresh their knowledge of warfighting skills, such as combatives, land navigation, use-of-force and land mobile radio systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)