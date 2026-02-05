Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron walk toward a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to begin pre-flight procedures during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, January 25, 2026. The exercise reinforced the aircrew's execution of flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)