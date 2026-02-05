Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. William Tuepker, 14th Airlift Squadron co-pilot, validates adhesion to mission profile parameters in terrain-masked flight operations during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Alaska, January 25, 2026. The flight reinforced aircrew decision-making while operating at low altitude in challenging terrain. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)