Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. William Tuepker, 14th Airlift Squadron co-pilot, validates adhesion to mission profile parameters in terrain-masked flight operations during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Alaska, January 25, 2026. The flight reinforced aircrew decision-making while operating at low altitude in challenging terrain. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
