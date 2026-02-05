Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Byron Doan, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot prepares to conduct an aerial refueling during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Alaska, January 25, 2026. The refueling supported sustained airlift operations by extending the aircraft's operating duration. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)