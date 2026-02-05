U.S. Air Force Maj. Byron Doan, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot prepares to conduct an aerial refueling during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Alaska, January 25, 2026. The refueling supported sustained airlift operations by extending the aircraft's operating duration. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 00:27
|Photo ID:
|9514979
|VIRIN:
|260125-F-LH008-1156
|Resolution:
|8044x3447
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.