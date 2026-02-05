(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight [Image 17 of 18]

    Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Samantha Kazlausky, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III co-pilot, conducts a low-altitude flying maneuver during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, January 25, 2026. The maneuver enhanced aircrew proficiency in terrain-masked flight in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 00:27
    Photo ID: 9514989
    VIRIN: 260125-F-LH008-2133
    Resolution: 6679x2862
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    14 AS
    Low-Level
    C-17
    Palmetto Reach

