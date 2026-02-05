Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft prepare to conduct a low-altitude flying maneuver during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Alaska, January 25, 2026. The event supported exercise objectives by training crews in demanding flight conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)