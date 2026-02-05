Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas Strobel, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, points at a mountain while conducting a low-altitude flying maneuver during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Alaska, January 25, 2026. The low-altitude flight trained aircrews to navigate complex terrain while executing mission profiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
01.25.2026
|01.25.2026
02.10.2026 00:27
|02.10.2026 00:27
9514984
|9514984
|VIRIN:
|260125-F-LH008-1417
7758x3325
|7758x3325
5.89 MB
|5.89 MB
ALASKA, US
|ALASKA, US
4
|4
0
|0
