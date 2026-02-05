Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas Strobel, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, points at a mountain while conducting a low-altitude flying maneuver during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Alaska, January 25, 2026. The low-altitude flight trained aircrews to navigate complex terrain while executing mission profiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)