Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Samantha Kazlausky, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III co-pilot, conducts an aerial refueling during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, January 25, 2026. he refueling demonstrated the ability to sustain airlift forces while operating forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)