Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

U.S. Air Force Maj. Byron Doan, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot operates the throttle during take-off during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, January 25, 2026. The mission profile tested aircrew proficiency across multiple phases of flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)