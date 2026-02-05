Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

U.S. Air Force Airmen aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft conduct an aerial refueling with a U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Alaska, January 25, 2026. Aerial refueling enabled continued mission execution while validating crew coordination and aircraft control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
