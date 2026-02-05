(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

    Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft conduct an aerial refueling with a U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Alaska, January 25, 2026. Aerial refueling enabled continued mission execution while validating crew coordination and aircraft control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 00:27
    Photo ID: 9514981
    VIRIN: 260125-F-LH008-1274
    Resolution: 7758x3325
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight, by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    14 AS
    Low-Level
    C-17
    Palmetto Reach

